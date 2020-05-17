© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HR 6666 Contact Tracing Snitch & Surveillance Society
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • May 17, 2020
Pastor needs a quick $100 billion to fund his new SS Snitch & Surveillance project targeting the poor and the elderly. Since Satan is busy, he asks the Government to help. They're one step ahead of him -- they've already rolled out the Contact Tracing Program globally. Perhaps they'll give him the money anyway? Do Not Comply! Do not Volunteer for testing, snitching, mask-wearing or vaccines AND GET YOUR POWER BACK.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.