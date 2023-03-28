I love this country
When tyranny attempts to take away our freedoms, we say NO!
We are pulling out every trick in the book to stand up for our freedoms.
We defeated covid mandates, we will defeat these zoning measures and we will defeat The Climate Con!
#Theclimatecon
