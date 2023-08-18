BLACK SEA COULD TURN RED IF NATO AND RUSSIAN NAVIES CLASH
Several high-level speakers at a global security conference in Russia warned the world is dangerously close to a nuclear war. The warnings come amid Turkey’s warning to Moscow after Russia fired warning shots at a Turkish owned ship in the Black Sea.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/17/23 https://www.trunews.com/stream/black-sea-could-turn-red-if-nato-and-russian-navies-clash
