BLACK SEA COULD TURN RED IF NATO AND RUSSIAN NAVIES CLASH
AUG 17

Several high-level speakers at a global security conference in Russia warned the world is dangerously close to a nuclear war.  The warnings come amid Turkey’s warning to Moscow after Russia fired warning shots at a Turkish owned ship in the Black Sea.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/17/23    https://www.trunews.com/stream/black-sea-could-turn-red-if-nato-and-russian-navies-clash 

russiatrunewsww3natoworld war threeblack seablackseacould turn red if nato and russian navies clashww3 biolabsisrael nazigermany

