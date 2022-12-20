Wake Up America - Dumitru Duduman

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Dec 20, 2022





This is the testimony of Dumitru Duduman. He was sent to warn America. The Angel Gabriel told him, “War in America will start with an internal revolution in America, started by the communists. Some of the people will start fighting against the government. The government will be busy with internal problems. Then, from the oceans, Russia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Central America, Mexico, and two other nations which I cannot remember, will attack! The Russians will bombard the nuclear missile silos and America will burn.” The nuclear missiles will land in California, Las Vegas, New York, and Florida.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v21jtcw-wake-up-america-by-dumitru-duduman.html



