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The Great Reset | Bill Holter | Is Biden Intentionally Destroying the Dollar?
Thrivetime Show
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3147 views • July 20, 2022

Learn About Today’s Guest Today At:
www.JSMineSet.com
www.MilesFranklin.com

Learn More About How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:
www.BH-PM.com

What Is the Real Inflation Rate?
http://www.shadowstats.com/alternate_data/inflation-charts
Cost of a Gallon Gas?
Cost of a Pound Meat?
Cost of a Sheet of Plywood?

Learn More About Government Authorized Bail-Ins Today At: https://www.fdic.gov/analysis/cfr/bank-research-conference/annual-18th/1-berger.pdf

The Value of an Ounce of Gold Since 1971:
1971 price per ounce of gold $40.80
1991 price per ounce of gold $362.23
2011 price per ounce of gold $1,573.16
2022 price per ounce of gold $1,830

See the Actual of Amount of Currency In Circulation:
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CURRCIR

See the Actual U.S. Debt Today:
https://www.usdebtclock.org/

Recommended Reading: The Collapse of the Dollar and How to Profit from It: Make a Fortune by Investing in Gold and Other Hard Assets - https://www.amazon.com/Collapse-Dollar-How-Profit-Investing/dp/0385512244/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2W36D06NHSDC6&keywords=the+collapse+of+the+dollar&qid=1657041164&sprefix=the+collapse+of+the+dollar%2Caps%2C91&sr=8-1

The Creature from Jekyll Island: A Second Look at the Federal Reserve - https://www.amazon.com/Creature-Jekyll-Island-Federal-Reserve/dp/091298645X/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2B6JHDF4P48O0&keywords=the+creature+from+jekyll+island&qid=1657041247&sprefix=the+creature+from+jekyll+islan%2Caps%2C93&sr=8-1

Confessions of an Economic Hit Man - https://www.amazon.com/New-Confessions-Economic-Hit-Man/dp/1626566747/ref=sr_1_1?crid=28LIFWYP6YZFQ&keywords=Confessions+of+an+Economic+Hit+Man&qid=1657042105&sprefix=confessions+of+an+economic+hit+man+%2Caps%2C196&sr=8-1

What Is Fiat? Fiat money is a government-issued currency that is not backed by a commodity such as gold. Fiat money gives central banks greater control over the economy because they can control how much money is printed. Most modern paper currencies, such as the U.S. dollar, are fiat currencies.

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bidenthe great resetclay clarkbill holterthrivetime show
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