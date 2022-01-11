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GOD'S POWERFUL VOICE IN PSALM 29
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20 views • January 11, 2022
Our guest speaker Mark Kilner preaches on Psalm 29. David saw a great storm. Perhaps he was hiding from it. He saw the rain and heard the wind. He saw the lightning (fire in the sky) and heard the thunder (noise in the sky). The storm came from the Mediterranean Sea to the mountains of Lebanon. It went from there to Sirion, then down the river Jordan to Kadesh.
The great storm made David think about God. He wrote Psalm 29 in 3 parts:
• Psalm 29:1-2: David tells everyone in heaven to say that God is very great 73
• Psalm 29:3-9: David describes the storm with the thunder as the voice of God
• Psalm 29:10-11: David says that the people of the LORD will be safe even in a great storm.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
The great storm made David think about God. He wrote Psalm 29 in 3 parts:
• Psalm 29:1-2: David tells everyone in heaven to say that God is very great 73
• Psalm 29:3-9: David describes the storm with the thunder as the voice of God
• Psalm 29:10-11: David says that the people of the LORD will be safe even in a great storm.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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