CBS Kills ‘60 Minutes’ Investigation into US Deportations To El Salvador’s Cecot Prison

CBS KILLS ‘60 MINUTES’ INVESTIGATION INTO U.S. DEPORTATIONS TO EL SALVADOR’S CECOT PRISON

The decision came from CBS Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss after the Trump administration refused to participate, giving the White House editorial control over investigative reporting, according to internal emails.

That matters because CECOT isn’t just a prison.

As we’ve been reporting, CECOT is being used as a training ground and laboratory for a new model of mass detention: algorithmic profiling, biometric sorting, collective punishment, militarized incarceration, and population-control techniques exported under the banner of “anti-gang” and “anti-terror” enforcement.

The pulled 60 Minutes segment had already passed standards, legal review, and multiple internal screenings. It included testimony from former detainees describing torture and abuse, corroborating findings from Human Rights Watch that CECOT violates international minimum standards for prisoner treatment.

By pulling the report because the government declined an interview, CBS signaled that they take orders directly from the administration.