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1,000 Private Jets Assemble to Execute The Great Reset
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331 views • October 30, 2021
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/wef-davos-forum-stakeholder-capitalism-carbon-emissions-private-jets/
The wealthy elite travel to the World Economic Forum’s annual meetings via a steady stream of private aircraft to discuss issues like global sustainability, but their real plan is to usher in stakeholder capitalism, in which private corporations — not elected leaders — become “trustees of society,” putting your privacy and data, your food and your freedom at risk.
The wealthy elite travel to the World Economic Forum’s annual meetings via a steady stream of private aircraft to discuss issues like global sustainability, but their real plan is to usher in stakeholder capitalism, in which private corporations — not elected leaders — become “trustees of society,” putting your privacy and data, your food and your freedom at risk.
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