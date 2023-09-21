Man Injured By Holy Spirit

Redigitized Audio and Video!https://www.thebereancall.org/content/man-injured-holy-spirit





Dave, as you know, these kinds of manifestations in churches, and we could go back to the Toronto Airport Vineyard, and then supposedly, the spirit moved to Brownsville, Pensacola, Florida, and now we have the same thing going on in Lakeland, Florida by Todd Bentley.Now, let’s just pull back and take a look at this.Here’s a man supposedly seeking the Spirit of God and the Spirit of God manifesting himself, and if that were true, wow you would think the results would be incredible holiness and a desire and a heart to do what God wants.But what do we have here?We have him suing the church for 2.5 million for medical bills, lost income, pain and suffering, because his insurance wouldn’t pay for it.Now, come on, what’s going on here!





