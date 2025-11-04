IRAQ: A DECADE OF HELL!

To commemorate Dick Cheney's death, we have remastered philosopher Stefan Molyneux's 2013 presentation on the War in Iraq. He critically analyzes the Iraq War on its 10th anniversary, revealing the staggering human cost with approximately 1.5 million Iraqi casualties and the devastating impact of sanctions. Stefan examines the propaganda of weapons of mass destruction, mental health issues faced by U.S. veterans, and the economic corruption linked to wartime contracts. The discussion also highlights the environmental destruction caused by military actions and its effect on local perceptions of U.S. presence. He concludes by urging listeners to confront the harsh truths of war and our shared responsibilities.





