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It's a Low Testosterone, Chemtrailly, Pedophilia, Genocidal, Hyperinflationary World
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401 views • April 24, 2022
May 2nd Crypto Pick:
https://dollarvigilante.com/coinpick
TCV Workshop Replays: https://tcvworkshop.com/
Controlled Demolition of The American Empire:
https://www.amazon.com/Controlled-Demolition-American-Empire/dp/B08M21XKJ5
Get Help With Additional Residencies:
https://www.tdvoffshore.com/
Anarchapulco Speech Replays: https://dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco/
Monerotopia Replays: https://dollarvigilante.com/monerotopia/
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Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
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Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
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Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
TDV Imposters: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
The Lucy and Jeff Show
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheLucyJeffShow
TCV Summit Replays: http://ow.ly/tHVG50IhOtK
Intro song: Chemtrail Cowboy Song: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GuVrTW0WFaRr/
May 2nd Crypto Pick:
https://dollarvigilante.com/coinpick
MALE WRITERS FROM BUZZFEED HAVE CATASTROPHICALLY LOW TESTOSTERONE LEVELS: https://www.returnofkings.com/134921/male-writers-from-buzzfeed-have-catastrophically-low-testosterone-levels
VIDEO: Dr. Oz promotes transgender ideology for toddlers, encourages "cutting edge" gender surgery for kids: https://youtu.be/S0Si8zEkyjY
Mark Dice vid https://youtu.be/NXDj42BWnuA
Transgender killer who has changed from male to female now says she identifies as a baby and demands nappies, baby food and pacifier in her prison cell: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10702865/Trans-killer-says-identifies-baby-demands-baby-food-dummy-prison-cell.html
Black Swan Event? Top US Fertilizer Producer Hit With Rail Delays To Midwest: https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/black-swan-event-top-us-fertilizer-producer-hit-rail-delays-midwest
VIDEO clip: Project Controlled Weather - Operation Popeye: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mJqFxArpy0
Oldest Chihuahua:
https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/tobykeith-chihuahua-oldest-dog-guinness-b2061645.html
https://dollarvigilante.com/coinpick
TCV Workshop Replays: https://tcvworkshop.com/
Controlled Demolition of The American Empire:
https://www.amazon.com/Controlled-Demolition-American-Empire/dp/B08M21XKJ5
Get Help With Additional Residencies:
https://www.tdvoffshore.com/
Anarchapulco Speech Replays: https://dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco/
Monerotopia Replays: https://dollarvigilante.com/monerotopia/
Affiliate link https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate (Earn money with TDV!)
Telegram Public Channel | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
TDV Imposters: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
The Lucy and Jeff Show
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheLucyJeffShow
TCV Summit Replays: http://ow.ly/tHVG50IhOtK
Intro song: Chemtrail Cowboy Song: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GuVrTW0WFaRr/
May 2nd Crypto Pick:
https://dollarvigilante.com/coinpick
MALE WRITERS FROM BUZZFEED HAVE CATASTROPHICALLY LOW TESTOSTERONE LEVELS: https://www.returnofkings.com/134921/male-writers-from-buzzfeed-have-catastrophically-low-testosterone-levels
VIDEO: Dr. Oz promotes transgender ideology for toddlers, encourages "cutting edge" gender surgery for kids: https://youtu.be/S0Si8zEkyjY
Mark Dice vid https://youtu.be/NXDj42BWnuA
Transgender killer who has changed from male to female now says she identifies as a baby and demands nappies, baby food and pacifier in her prison cell: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10702865/Trans-killer-says-identifies-baby-demands-baby-food-dummy-prison-cell.html
Black Swan Event? Top US Fertilizer Producer Hit With Rail Delays To Midwest: https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/black-swan-event-top-us-fertilizer-producer-hit-rail-delays-midwest
VIDEO clip: Project Controlled Weather - Operation Popeye: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mJqFxArpy0
Oldest Chihuahua:
https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/tobykeith-chihuahua-oldest-dog-guinness-b2061645.html
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