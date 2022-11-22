Max Igan - The Great Deception

Max Igan of The Crowhouse gives an update on 5G, 6G, the Covid scam, the death jabs, the deceptive nature of our entire society, and the depopulation agenda of the Globalist powers-that-be...
See also: Spiritual Warfare, Transhumanism, & Artificial Intelligence
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/10-2022
