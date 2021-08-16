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The signaling of "233 new cases" - This second version comes with our apologies for a false report
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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104 views • August 16, 2021
This is an updated version of the video that we originally published on 8/15.

In the original, we had reported that the USDA had released all contractors. That report was a false report.

Aaron spoke with our source after he watched our video and called our attention to the error. We had passed on the report as we had initially received it, but it was wrong.

We apologize for our misstep and ask for your forgiveness. We realize that our credibility is at stake. We have repented, and we are deeply sorry for the damage done by passing on a false report.

We also apologize for all of your engaging comments that were lost when we deleted our original video.
----------

Bob and Aaron address these subjects in this video:

Time Crystal update
Elon Musk's warnings about AI
the war on the unvaxxed
The signaling of "233 new cases"
Hermann Goering was not wrong about this
* OUR APOLOGY for the false report
The fallen communicate through symbols and numbers -- Glyphtionary
"Minority Report" is unfolding now
Psalms 143-145


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm

Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

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Keywords
anti-vaxxerminority report233 new cases
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