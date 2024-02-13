Create New Account
Tucker Carlson · JD Vance on the SENATE WAR BILL - UKRAINE FIRST. $95 Billion.
Tucker Carlson · Ep. 74 The Ukrainian government canceled elections and killed an American journalist. Congress is about send them another $60 billion. J.D. Vance is trying to stop it.


@TuckerCarlson

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1757159485162799334?s=20

