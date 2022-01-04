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Ending The Plandemic
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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360 views • January 04, 2022
* Coronavirus lunacy is finally going to end.
* They told us the vax prevents COVID infection.
* There are a lot of wrong guesses in science — but lying is the main enemy.
* Our leaders declared BLM protests were exempt.
* DeBlasio’s proclamations remain in place.
* We need to pick better leaders.
* [Fauxi] is not ashamed and never will be.
* American children have been badly damaged by this.
* We will look back at this in disbelief.
* Healthy societies make sure the youngest thrive.
* We have seen some pretty cruel rhetoric and behavior.
* Americans need to stand up to draconian demands.
The full version of this segment is linked below.

Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6289892995001
Keywords
tucker carlsonjoe bidentyrannyjabdavid frumanthony faucibill deblasiolloyd austinrochelle walensky
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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