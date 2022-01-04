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Ending The Plandemic
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360 views • January 04, 2022
* Coronavirus lunacy is finally going to end.
* They told us the vax prevents COVID infection.
* There are a lot of wrong guesses in science — but lying is the main enemy.
* Our leaders declared BLM protests were exempt.
* DeBlasio’s proclamations remain in place.
* We need to pick better leaders.
* [Fauxi] is not ashamed and never will be.
* American children have been badly damaged by this.
* We will look back at this in disbelief.
* Healthy societies make sure the youngest thrive.
* We have seen some pretty cruel rhetoric and behavior.
* Americans need to stand up to draconian demands.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6289892995001
* They told us the vax prevents COVID infection.
* There are a lot of wrong guesses in science — but lying is the main enemy.
* Our leaders declared BLM protests were exempt.
* DeBlasio’s proclamations remain in place.
* We need to pick better leaders.
* [Fauxi] is not ashamed and never will be.
* American children have been badly damaged by this.
* We will look back at this in disbelief.
* Healthy societies make sure the youngest thrive.
* We have seen some pretty cruel rhetoric and behavior.
* Americans need to stand up to draconian demands.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6289892995001
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