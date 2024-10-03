Wicked people have infiltrated institutions down to your local fire chief. LEFT TO DIE: Desperate Americans starve and die while corrupt politicians send BILLIONS to Israel and Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wicked people have infiltrated institutions down to your local fire chief. https://youtu.be/si9kPy7IffU?si=FnwuDoR1h_iWlGZ7
"I knew at that point he had no jurisdiction, I was legal in what I was doing, and I was following all FAA guidelines and airspace guidelines. I was on private property."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DkUdYkuj1rg YOU MUST UNDERSTAND THE BIG PICTURE! - Rekkr and Jamie WaldenNo matter how hard i try those i know think Trump will be elected and will save the world. It angers me so much that they cant see the deception. I truly believe as a Christian that we the people are so far gone that no person can fix what's wrong. People want to believe in a person, only its always the wrong one. They claim they know Jesus, but don't depend on Him. I look only toward Jesus. He is everything we need. He is the only one who can save us. Its lonely seeing the truth while it seems no one else does.