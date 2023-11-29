Portishead Roads Live at Roseland NY

Oh

Can't anybody see

We've got a war to fight

Never find our way

Regardless of what they say



How can it feel this wrong?

From this moment

How can it feel this wrong?



Storm in the morning light

I feel, no more can I stay

Frozen to myself

I got nobody on my side

And surely that ain't right

Surely that ain't right



How can it feel this wrong?

From this moment

How can it feel this wrong?



