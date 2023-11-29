Create New Account
Portishead Roads Live at Roseland NY
Warlord
Published Yesterday

Oh
Can't anybody see
We've got a war to fight
Never find our way
Regardless of what they say

How can it feel this wrong?
From this moment
How can it feel this wrong?

Storm in the morning light
I feel, no more can I stay
Frozen to myself
I got nobody on my side
And surely that ain't right
Surely that ain't right

Oh
Can't anybody see
We've got a war to fight
Never find our way
Regardless of what they say

How can it feel this wrong?
From this moment
How can it feel this wrong?

How can it feel this wrong?
From this moment
How can it feel this wrong?

Oh
Can't anybody see
We've got a war to fight
Never find our way
Regardless of what they say

How can it feel this wrong?
From this moment
How can it feel this wrong?


