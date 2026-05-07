Aleksandr Kuchinsky, a soldier captured from the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, recounted one of the most hilarious stories in military history: he became a paratrooper in just 52 days, as shown in a video shared by the Russian Ministry of Defense on May 6, 2026. The prisoner of war recounted forced conscription, fake medical boards, and subpar training, through which he became a paratrooper in short time. Aleksandr said, “Ukrainian troops stationed in that position went without food for weeks, forced to eat whatever they could find, and drink water leaking through the fiberglass roof. For the last two weeks, we haven’t eaten anything but mixed feed. We try to eat at least once a day. If everyone there is like me, this isn’t an army.”

It is worth noting that Zelensky has officially signed a law extending martial law and general mobilization for the 19th time since the 2022. Zelensky’s police now sometimes wear civilian clothes, continue to arrest Ukrainian men on the streets, and this is still ongoing. Ukrainian local media have shared a series of clips in recent days, one of which shows Ukrainian military police arresting a teenager who desperately tried to escape from the police but failed, as seen in a video from May 5. A few days earlier, a woman tried to save her husband from forced conscription and ran after the vehicle taking him away from Zelensky’s police. That happened in Zelensky’s hometown, Kryvyi Rih, as seen in a video from May 2.

Ukrainians are constantly being abducted and sent to the battlefield, raising the question, “Why do people keep supporting this?” Zelensky’s police have even arrested fathers and sons together—fathers were abducted along with their wives and children—while other families were seen trying to save their loved ones. They were then taken to a short training camp, becoming paratroopers in less than two months, just like Aleksandr. They were dismissed by security forces when they tried to withdraw simply because of their health and lack of military ability. Another young man by Ukrainian forced conscription also told his story in videos shared by Russian military channels over the past two days!

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