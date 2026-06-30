The Real Purpose of the MoU – Video #332

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US-Iran MoU and the Israeli-Lebanese agreements are incompatible. However, given the Israeli control of the US, the USrael unit is now showing how it intends to get around the restrictions of the MoU to keep the war – and the Greater Israel project – alive.
Shownotes:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/5-key-israeli-talking-points-decoded-video-330/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/israel-crushes-lebanon-with-one-sided-agreement-video-331/
https://x.com/tparsi/status/2070899074329399770
https://x.com/sawaya_nicolas/status/2070791865679462682
https://ejmagnier.com/2026/06/27/lebanons-new-may-17-why-the-washington-framework-is-built-on-an-old-illusion/
https://odysee.com/@theduran:e/mou-turned-into-trap.-hormuz-tensions:7
https://www.newarab.com/news/iraqi-forces-raid-baghdads-green-zone-arrest-47-officials?amp
https://thecradle.co/articles/iraq-sets-september-deadline-for-resistance-factions-to-disarm
*****
Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.