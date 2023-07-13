The Problem with Modern Churches Is They Don’t Rightly Divide!

Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the problem with modern churches and how they don't rightly divide the word of Truth (the Bible), and how this leads them to fall into false doctrine, and not the doctrine given us by God today for our dispensation.
