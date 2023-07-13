Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Problem with Modern Churches Is They Don’t Rightly Divide!
channel image
Robertbreaker
211 Subscribers
13 views
Published Yesterday

Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the problem with modern churches and how they don't rightly divide the word of Truth (the Bible), and how this leads them to fall into false doctrine, and not the doctrine given us by God today for our dispensation.

Keywords
liestruthfalsechurchesapostasyproblemdividedoctrinerightlymodern

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket