Epistle to the Hebrews Part 1: Jesus is the Creator

As we draw closer to the end times, there is a bridge being built to the religion of the Antichrist. The letter to the Hebrews is the one book in the New Testament that will effectively destroy every attempt to lure a Christian into apostasy.
In this first message, Pastor John shares who he believes is the author, along with the names of the second and third generation believers who quoted the epistle. The first three verses are an explosion of information that was unknown to Jewish people, who had accepted the fact that God had spoken to their ancestors through the prophets, but had not understood that in these last days, God had also spoken to them through his Son.
The epistle presented new concepts such as Jesus being the Son of God and Heir, Jesus being the Creator and how He is upholding all things by the power of His Word. As we come closer to the end times, the religion of the Antichrist is going to become more prevalent and you need to be firmly rooted in the truth of God's Word.
Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1354.pdf
RLJ-1354 -- AUGUST 5, 2012
Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:
If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.