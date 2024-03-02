Epistle to the Hebrews Part 1: Jesus is the Creator

As we draw closer to the end times, there is a bridge being built to the religion of the Antichrist. The letter to the Hebrews is the one book in the New Testament that will effectively destroy every attempt to lure a Christian into apostasy.

In this first message, Pastor John shares who he believes is the author, along with the names of the second and third generation believers who quoted the epistle. The first three verses are an explosion of information that was unknown to Jewish people, who had accepted the fact that God had spoken to their ancestors through the prophets, but had not understood that in these last days, God had also spoken to them through his Son.

The epistle presented new concepts such as Jesus being the Son of God and Heir, Jesus being the Creator and how He is upholding all things by the power of His Word. As we come closer to the end times, the religion of the Antichrist is going to become more prevalent and you need to be firmly rooted in the truth of God's Word.

