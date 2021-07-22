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#SOS CUBA
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67 views • July 22, 2021
We must get help to the Cuban people. What is happening there is absolute carnage. Their internet has ben taken from them. Get this message out until people are sick of seeing it. (seeing it once was too much for me.) Gods mercy on us all.
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