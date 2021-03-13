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FULL SHOW: Anthony Fauci Admits COVID Shot a Worldwide Experiment on Humans
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40 views • March 13, 2021
Incredible admissions today from Anthony Fauci admitting the mRNA shot is not a vaccine, but a new biotechnology being tested on humans for the first time and then the Prime Minister of New Zealand saying they are intentionally spreading COVID fear propaganda. We take calls in response to these incredible video clips. Owen also discusses the tyranny in Austin, Texas by Mayor Steve Adler and how Texans are responding. Frank Cavanagh and Michale Graves join for the Headbangers Hour.
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