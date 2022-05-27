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This Battalion was asked to Resist Russian Artillery and Aviation. In order to Save their Skins, they Fled from the Battlefield. Now Deserters. - 052622
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161 views • May 27, 2022
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Without water, without communication, but with machine guns from WWI and WWI, the Ukrainians of the 2nd company of the 46th separate rifle Battalion, also known as the DONBASS punitive BATTALION, in the settlementof Kamyshevakh, these Nazis were asked to resist Russian artillery and aviation. In order to save their skins, they fled from the battlefield, but the command, according to a good tradition, recorded them as deserters, which they were very surprised at.
“Suddenly” it became clear that fighting the Russian army is not at all the same as fighting the civilian population.
Without water, without communication, but with machine guns from WWI and WWI, the Ukrainians of the 2nd company of the 46th separate rifle Battalion, also known as the DONBASS punitive BATTALION, in the settlementof Kamyshevakh, these Nazis were asked to resist Russian artillery and aviation. In order to save their skins, they fled from the battlefield, but the command, according to a good tradition, recorded them as deserters, which they were very surprised at.
“Suddenly” it became clear that fighting the Russian army is not at all the same as fighting the civilian population.
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