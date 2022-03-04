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ANDROMEDANS REPTILIANS - FULL LECTURE BY ALEX COLLIER AT THE RANCH (1996)
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94 views • March 04, 2022
ADVANCED Exo-politics content. Cross-reference with the Phil Schneider lecture on Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMB's). Alex begins at 9:50.
E.T. Blood, copper-based at 34:50
They don't need the same oxygen intake as non "blue blood". (Hello! why they are masking/muzzling you - to reduce oxygen intake!) When the oxygen level in the atmosphere goes below 15% we die.
Yes, there absolutely is an ozone crisis. We are destroying our environment. All of us are partly responsible. (note: those who don't admit it are selfish, myself included however my carbon footprint is very low these days, as I'm sure others have been since the start of the 'Rona "virus").
Andromedans claim 3500 years ago the oxygen content [of the atmosphere] was between 34 and 38%. Today it is less than 17%. (1990's when this presentation was given, today it is obviously less)
1:31:00 some of the missing children also were taken by grey, by Orion, and also by the Pleiadians. Sirius also, children were taken underground.
1:48:00 dog star coming our way.
2:07:00 mentions the moon.
At 2:17:50 a lady asks about "the Draconians, and the children that are missing"...
Alex - "The Draconians are a very large Reptilian race, they've been known as the Dracs, there is a royal line of the Draconian Reptilian race called the Cekar. They range anywhere from 14-15' to 22 feet tall, they can weigh up to 1800 lbs, they do have winged appendages, and they are awesome beings. They are extremely clairvoyant, they are extremely clever, and they can also be extremely sinister. They apparently were brought to our time and space, our universe, in full physicality, somebody brought them here and dumped them here. I don't know, and the Andromedans still don't know....but they were brought here in physicality and they were taken to Alpha Draconis and stars nearby because it gave them the greatest chance of survival, so they were kicked out of some other place. Anyway, they are definitely a major factor to be reckoned with, they, for the most part, are service-to-self, they do not care for the human race because when they were dumped here they were told that this was theirs to command, so whoever did this really screwed up, and they still have this mindset, they were one of the first to chart our solar system. In fact, they were the first of the ET races to actually put their flag on it and say it's theirs. Apparently, some of them still have the attitude that everything on it, in it, still belongs to them, and I understand that some of them have been coming back, and more will be coming back."
"...they have had space travel for three billion years"...
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cekar+draco+reptilian&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images
2:31:00 Bases on the moon built by US, Russians, and the British using British money (note: and remember a lot of British are German). Keep an eye on Prince Charles.
2:36:00 Enki is buried in the face of Mars.
2:40:00 We are losing America to corrupt judges and congressmen. The second amendment is there to protect rights.
2:56:00 Bankers are the new priesthood on this planet. (note: not for long).
www.theorionlines.com
Watch Next: AWAKE AND AWARE CONFERENCE (2009) BY ALEX COLLIER - VACCINE WILL PERMANENTLY CHANGE YOUR DNA! https://www.bitchute.com/video/zM77qQIt4s8B/
#alexcollier
#andromedan
#starseed
#alien
#contactee
E.T. Blood, copper-based at 34:50
They don't need the same oxygen intake as non "blue blood". (Hello! why they are masking/muzzling you - to reduce oxygen intake!) When the oxygen level in the atmosphere goes below 15% we die.
Yes, there absolutely is an ozone crisis. We are destroying our environment. All of us are partly responsible. (note: those who don't admit it are selfish, myself included however my carbon footprint is very low these days, as I'm sure others have been since the start of the 'Rona "virus").
Andromedans claim 3500 years ago the oxygen content [of the atmosphere] was between 34 and 38%. Today it is less than 17%. (1990's when this presentation was given, today it is obviously less)
1:31:00 some of the missing children also were taken by grey, by Orion, and also by the Pleiadians. Sirius also, children were taken underground.
1:48:00 dog star coming our way.
2:07:00 mentions the moon.
At 2:17:50 a lady asks about "the Draconians, and the children that are missing"...
Alex - "The Draconians are a very large Reptilian race, they've been known as the Dracs, there is a royal line of the Draconian Reptilian race called the Cekar. They range anywhere from 14-15' to 22 feet tall, they can weigh up to 1800 lbs, they do have winged appendages, and they are awesome beings. They are extremely clairvoyant, they are extremely clever, and they can also be extremely sinister. They apparently were brought to our time and space, our universe, in full physicality, somebody brought them here and dumped them here. I don't know, and the Andromedans still don't know....but they were brought here in physicality and they were taken to Alpha Draconis and stars nearby because it gave them the greatest chance of survival, so they were kicked out of some other place. Anyway, they are definitely a major factor to be reckoned with, they, for the most part, are service-to-self, they do not care for the human race because when they were dumped here they were told that this was theirs to command, so whoever did this really screwed up, and they still have this mindset, they were one of the first to chart our solar system. In fact, they were the first of the ET races to actually put their flag on it and say it's theirs. Apparently, some of them still have the attitude that everything on it, in it, still belongs to them, and I understand that some of them have been coming back, and more will be coming back."
"...they have had space travel for three billion years"...
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cekar+draco+reptilian&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images
2:31:00 Bases on the moon built by US, Russians, and the British using British money (note: and remember a lot of British are German). Keep an eye on Prince Charles.
2:36:00 Enki is buried in the face of Mars.
2:40:00 We are losing America to corrupt judges and congressmen. The second amendment is there to protect rights.
2:56:00 Bankers are the new priesthood on this planet. (note: not for long).
www.theorionlines.com
Watch Next: AWAKE AND AWARE CONFERENCE (2009) BY ALEX COLLIER - VACCINE WILL PERMANENTLY CHANGE YOUR DNA! https://www.bitchute.com/video/zM77qQIt4s8B/
#alexcollier
#andromedan
#starseed
#alien
#contactee
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