Actor KILLED by PFIZER poison induced CARDIAC ARREST

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Pfizered right in the left shoulder!
#JamieBartlett #Lifestyle #actorslife #heeeehaaaaw #vaccination
9:32 21 Aug 21 from Johannesburg, South Africa • Twitter for Android
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Actor Jamie Bartlett passes away aged 55 Monday 23 May 2022 - 10:20pm
Former Rhythm City actor Jamie Bartlett.
JOHANNESBURG - Well-known South African actor Jamie Bartlett has died. He was 55. A close family member confirmed his passing to eNCA
Bartlett was best known for playing the role of David Genaro in Rhythm City and Mike O'Reilly in Isidingo, among others. He was born to a South African mother and a British father in Maidenhead, England, in 1966.
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https://t.me/covidbc/2667
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