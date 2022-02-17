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Patriotism Purge: Communists Cancel Dukes of Hazzard Legend John Schneider
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30 views • February 17, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
America is not the same country it was thirty years ago. The communists have censored the Dukes of Hazzard and the General Lee has been scrapped. Actor John Schneider sits down with Stew to rebuke cancel culture and revive the American dream.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv49os-patriotism-purge-communists-cancel-dukes-of-hazzard-legend-john-schneider.html
America is not the same country it was thirty years ago. The communists have censored the Dukes of Hazzard and the General Lee has been scrapped. Actor John Schneider sits down with Stew to rebuke cancel culture and revive the American dream.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv49os-patriotism-purge-communists-cancel-dukes-of-hazzard-legend-john-schneider.html
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