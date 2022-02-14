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Deception Overload
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1408 views • February 14, 2022
Deception Overload breaks down what we all are witnessing in real-time. Overloading our heads on information is what they tried to do. For most of you, it was just too much to deal with, on top of just surviving. Here is the simplified version. The truth shall set you free. Once you accept what is happening, the more it begins to make sense. All their crazy actions and never heard of policies. Once you accept what is being done, the easier it all is to understand. It's called clarity.
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