Foreign Mercenaries End Their Safari In Ukraine

The war in Ukraine involves multiple actors, who are fighting not only diplomatically. Together with foreign weapons, dozens of countries are represented by their citizens fighting on the Ukrainian frontlines. The ongoing political developments are of great influence on their number and structure.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported that foreign mercenaries from at least 70 countries are fighting in the ranks of the Ukrainian army. In total, there are about 3,300 mercenaries. According to the available data, Canadian citizens have the largest representation in the Ukrainian ranks with 719 fighters. Other leaders include 712 mercenaries from Georgia and 694 from Great Britain.

The largest influx of foreign mercenaries into the Armed Forces of Ukraine was recorded at the very beginning of the Russian Special Military Operation. Inspired by Western propaganda, they were looking for cherry pie, but fighting against Russians turned out to be much more difficult than hunting for terrorists on pickups in the deserts. Since then, the number of foreign fighters in Ukraine has significantly decreased.

Starting from summer 2022, the total number of mercenaries is about 3,000 people. First, Polish citizens formed the basis of the Ukrainian Foreign Legion. Very soon, several thousand Polish mercenaries were destroyed in Ukraine and most of them fled back home.

In general, the number of European citizens, who want to fight for the ideals of the Kiev regime, has decreased significantly. This is due to the pure organization of the Ukrainian military and precision strikes of Russian missiles on their hideouts across the country.

According to preliminary reports from the frontlines, Washington began the gradual return of American citizens from Ukrainian units after the launch of negotiations with Russia. This process includes the return of the bodies of dead U.S. citizens and wounded soldiers being treated in Ukrainian medical institutions.

Especially after USAID was closed, some military recruitment centers were left without funds and stopped recruiting US citizens.

US mercenaries were reportedly informed about the need to leave the combat zone. They are recommended to go to the Ukrainian rear areas or even to surrender to Russian forces on the frontlines, where they are reportedly guaranteed safety. Cases of US mercenaries surrendering to Russian forces were already recorded on the battlefields.

The Ukrainian army is suffering heavy losses, which have been exceeding its mobilization for months. The Kiev regime is looking for fresh cannon fodder both in Ukraine and abroad. In February, Ukrainian youth were allowed to join the army. Kiev is also trying to replace American and European mercenaries with fighters from Latin America, in particular from Colombia. Judging by the confirmed reports about their deaths, Colombian fighters are suffering much heavier losses than their European colleagues, because the Ukrainian command is throwing them into the grinder.

https://southfront.press/foreign-mercenaries-end-their-safari-in-ukraine/