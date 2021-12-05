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COVID mRNA shots are a ‘technology designed to poison people’: Canadian doctor
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419 views • December 05, 2021
Michael Palmer MD from the University of Waterloo speaks on the actual science that the media isn't interested in regarding these mRNA vaccines.
Dr. Michael Palmer explained that the mRNA mechanism has the same result as radiation treatments for cancer patients and there are limits on how much the human body can withstand before dying.
Dr. Michael Palmer, a Canadian board-certified doctor, medical microbiologist, and professor of pharmacology and toxicology at the University of Waterloo, briefly explained in a video posted online last month how the mechanisms within the novel mRNA COVID-19 vaccines function. He also articulated why he thinks the experimental injections present a serious and potentially fatal toxicity risk to recipients.
“[The mRNA shots] have two components. One is the messenger RNA (mRNA) which contains the blueprint for … the spike protein that occurs normally on the surface of the virus particles, and the idea is to sneak this messenger RNA into our own body cells in order to have them make the actual protein to which the immune system responds to,” Palmer explained.
Source: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/covid-mrna-shots-are-a-technology-designed-to-poison-people-canadian-doctor/?utm_source=top_news&;
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Dr. Michael Palmer explained that the mRNA mechanism has the same result as radiation treatments for cancer patients and there are limits on how much the human body can withstand before dying.
Dr. Michael Palmer, a Canadian board-certified doctor, medical microbiologist, and professor of pharmacology and toxicology at the University of Waterloo, briefly explained in a video posted online last month how the mechanisms within the novel mRNA COVID-19 vaccines function. He also articulated why he thinks the experimental injections present a serious and potentially fatal toxicity risk to recipients.
“[The mRNA shots] have two components. One is the messenger RNA (mRNA) which contains the blueprint for … the spike protein that occurs normally on the surface of the virus particles, and the idea is to sneak this messenger RNA into our own body cells in order to have them make the actual protein to which the immune system responds to,” Palmer explained.
Source: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/covid-mrna-shots-are-a-technology-designed-to-poison-people-canadian-doctor/?utm_source=top_news&;
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger
BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz
ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203
LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5
DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA
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