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REPORTER SHOT BY POLICE AT POINT BLANK RANGE
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340 views • February 28, 2022
Rebel News reporter, Alexandra Lavoie, has covered the peaceful Ottawa trucker protest from the beginning, but found herself a victim of the emergency orders put in place by Trudeau, which triggered aggressive police measures. Hear about her serious injury and how her organization has been targeted for not following the mainstream news narrative.
#AlexaLavoie #RebelNews #TruckerProtest
POSTED: February 28, 2022
#AlexaLavoie #RebelNews #TruckerProtest
POSTED: February 28, 2022
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