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The 500-Year Leap – Josh Reid on How Trump Is Dismantling the Old World
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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John Michael Chambers sits down with Josh Reid—founder of RedPills.tv and one of the most incisive analysts in the patriot movement—for a sweeping, two-hour deep dive into the strategic architecture behind Trump's global offensive.


Reed pulls back the curtain on what most commentators miss: the operations in Venezuela, Iran, and Cuba are not about yesterday's wars. They are about tomorrow's. They are about cutting off China's energy supply lines, dismantling the London banking cartel's control of global oil, and positioning the United States for a 500-year technological leap powered by artificial superintelligence.


Key revelations:


The three pillars of AI: energy, computational power, and data. China led this race until Trump systematically cut off its energy access from Venezuela, Iran, and Russia.


The Venezuelan operation: Delcy Rodriguez, worth an estimated $3 trillion, was publicly named as the CIA's source—forcing her to align with the U.S. and cutting Europe and China off from cheap oil.


The Iranian operation: a surgical strike not against civilians or infrastructure, but against the IRGC and the clergy—the UK's proxy assets. The "Iran terror premium" has generated an estimated $30 trillion for London bankers over 30 years by manipulating oil prices through Lloyd's of London.


The Cuban operation: nationwide blackouts engineered to spark a color revolution. Cuba is likely to become a U.S. territory within 6–12 months, dismantling the intelligence hub that controls cartel networks throughout Latin America.


The sovereign alliance: Russia, China, and the U.S. are not enemies. They are partners in dismantling the old British imperial order. The 2018 Vatican meeting laid the groundwork. Recent events—Russia floating 120 million barrels of oil in anticipation of the Strait's closure, the U.S. lifting sanctions on seafaring Russian oil—prove coordination.


Israel: Netanyahu is not controlling Trump. Trump is controlling Netanyahu. Israel has been "liberated" from the American Jewish Mafia, and the two-state solution is now inevitable.


The financial future: a sovereign wealth fund backed by appreciating assets—land leases, critical minerals, oil, patents—will reverse dollar debasement. Combined with AI-driven automation reducing production costs by 65%, the cost of living could drop by 70% while purchasing power increases.


This is not speculation. This is pattern recognition grounded in years of analysis.


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Keywords
irancubavenezuelaisraelainetanyahubritish empiredelcy rodriguezblackoutsjohn michael chambersirgcdollar debasementsovereign wealth fundjosh reedredpillstvchina energylondon banking cartellloyd of londonvatican 2018
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