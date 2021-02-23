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Part 1 - Exclusive Interview with Henry Gruver: How did Ron Wyatt get to know Henry Gruver?
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90 views • February 23, 2021
It was a great honor and pleasure for Kingdom for Jesus to interview pastor Henry Gruver. Henry was a good friend of Ron Wyatt and God used him to release Ron's finding of the ark of the covenant to the world. In this interview, pastor Henry talked about how God took him to different areas of the world to pray for the shedding of innocent blood so as to remove curses, and how God led him to meet with Ron Wyatt in a divine appointment.
中文字幕版連結：https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ivaBceNzNY7_Zt8biFz4QAb8gNUo1Fj
Interview date: April 13, 2017
interviewer: Paul Hsieh - founder of Kingdom for Jesus
interviewee: Henry Gruver
interview venue: Arizona, USA
*Kingdom for Jesus owns the copyright of this video. If you want to use it, please credit us by adding this line “all rights go to Kingdom for Jesus” and please provide the link of this YouTube video as original source. *
Kingdom for Jesus website: https://kingdomforjesus.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kingdom4jesus
中文字幕版連結：https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ivaBceNzNY7_Zt8biFz4QAb8gNUo1Fj
Interview date: April 13, 2017
interviewer: Paul Hsieh - founder of Kingdom for Jesus
interviewee: Henry Gruver
interview venue: Arizona, USA
*Kingdom for Jesus owns the copyright of this video. If you want to use it, please credit us by adding this line “all rights go to Kingdom for Jesus” and please provide the link of this YouTube video as original source. *
Kingdom for Jesus website: https://kingdomforjesus.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kingdom4jesus
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