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Deep Banana Blackout - "The Warehouse - Fairfield, CT 6-16-2017" - Music Video [Funk]
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24 views • April 09, 2022
DBB is hands down one of the BEST FUNK bands ever!!! Jen and the band blows the roof off the house with funky, jazzy, bluesy, soulful grooves for over 2 and a half hours.
Jen Durkin - vocals
Eric Kalb - drums
Benj LeFevre - bass
Cyrus Madan - organ
Volo - trombone, rhythm guitar, vocals
Rob Somerville - sax, vocals, brass tongue
The Fuzz - lead guitar, vocals
Johnny Durkin - congas, timbales, percussion
Jen Durkin - vocals
Eric Kalb - drums
Benj LeFevre - bass
Cyrus Madan - organ
Volo - trombone, rhythm guitar, vocals
Rob Somerville - sax, vocals, brass tongue
The Fuzz - lead guitar, vocals
Johnny Durkin - congas, timbales, percussion
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