Ultra Street Fighter IV - All Characters Ultra Combos I and II part 2

Ultimate compilation of Ultra Street Fighter IV! In this video, will present all characters' Ultra Combos Specials I and II in Ultra Street Fighter IV. Released in 2014, Ultra Street Fighter IV brings the iconic Street Fighter franchise to new heights with its enhanced roster, refined gameplay mechanics, and exciting new features, making it one of the most celebrated entries in the franchise. What are Ultra Combos Specials in Ultra Street Fighter IV? In Ultra Street Fighter IV, every character has two types of Ultra Combos: Ultra Combo I and Ultra Combo II. These are powerful, finishing moves that can dramatically shift the momentum of the match. Ultra Combos require the use of the Ultra Meter, which fills up as you take damage or deal damage to your opponent. Ultra Combo I: These are typically easier to execute and are the more classic form of Ultra attacks, featuring larger, more cinematic finishers. Ultra Combo II: These ultra attacks are often more situational, with higher risk but potentially greater reward. They may require more precise timing or a specific in-game situation to be effective. The Roster of Characters and Their Ultra Combos Specials Ultra Street Fighter IV offers a large roster of characters, each with their own unique Ultra Combos. Let’s take a closer look at some of the fan-favorite fighters and their powerful Ultra Combos: Ryu Ultra Combo I - Shinku Hadoken: Ryu charges up an even more powerful version of his signature Hadoken, engulfing his opponent in a massive energy blast. Ultra Combo II - Shin Shoryuken: Ryu's ultimate move, a devastating dragon punch that hits multiple times, causing massive damage and ending with a powerful explosion. Ken Ultra Combo I - Shoryureppa: Ken unleashes a devastating series of rapid Shoryukens that tear through his opponent with explosive power. Ultra Combo II - Shinryuken: Ken’s ultimate dragon punch, this version launches a powerful, spinning uppercut, delivering immense damage and knocking out opponents in style. Chun-Li Ultra Combo I - Senretsu Kyaku: Chun-Li executes a flurry of rapid kicks that overwhelm her opponent, followed by a powerful energy blast to finish the attack. Ultra Combo II - Houyoku-Sen: Chun-Li charges up for a devastating combo of kicks, launching a final hit that sends her opponent flying. Sagat Ultra Combo I - Tiger Uppercut: Sagat’s classic Tiger Uppercut is elevated in this ultra move, dealing massive damage with an upward punch. Ultra Combo II - Tiger Genocide: Sagat's ultimate move where he unleashes a barrage of Tiger Shots followed by a powerful Tiger Uppercut, overwhelming his opponent. Zangief Ultra Combo I - Final Atomic Buster: Zangief grabs his opponent and performs a devastating suplex, slamming them into the ground with extreme power. Ultra Combo II - Siberian Express: Zangief charges forward, grabbing and slamming his opponent multiple times with his signature wrestling moves. Guile Ultra Combo I - Sonic Hurricane: Guile unleashes a massive sonic wave across the screen, knocking down his opponent with huge damage. Ultra Combo II - Flash Explosion: Guile performs a quick series of sonic boom attacks that trap the opponent, finishing with a violent explosion. Cammy Ultra Combo I - Spiral Arrow: Cammy executes a high-speed spiral kick that deals massive damage and can hit multiple times, overwhelming the opponent. Ultra Combo II - Gyro Drive Smasher: Cammy charges at her opponent with a spinning, powerful slam that can launch and damage the enemy. Blanka Ultra Combo I - Thunder of the Beast: Blanka electrifies his body and slams into his opponent, delivering an electric shock with every hit. Ultra Combo II - Beast Roll: Blanka rolls his body into a ball and charges at his opponent, knocking them down with extreme force. Dhalsim Ultra Combo I - Yoga Catastrophe: Dhalsim channels his yoga energy to unleash a huge wave of flames, hitting opponents from a distance. Ultra Combo II - Yoga Sanjivani: Dhalsim stretches his limbs to attack the opponent with high speed, delivering a series of devastating strikes. Rufus Ultra Combo I - Galactic Tornado: Rufus charges forward with a giant spinning move that covers a large area and inflicts serious damage. Ultra Combo II - Furious Strike: Rufus performs a series of rapid punches and kicks, culminating in a massive explosion that leaves his opponent reeling. On Fighting Attacks Evolution, you will watch many different special attacks, super moves, critical arts, finishers, ultimate skills, super combos and more. Related to the fighting games world and all, thanks for watching! :)