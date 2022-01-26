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The Netherlands: Satanic Transhumanism AI Artificial Womb Patents Since 1950's... [29.03.2021]
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276 views • January 26, 2022
2019 Artificial womb: Dutch researchers given €2.9m to develop prototype
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2019/oct/08/artificial-womb-dutch-researchers-given-29m-to-develop-prototype
2019 World’s first artificial womb for humans
https://www.techexplorist.com/worlds-first-artificial-womb-humans/27131/
2021 With Artificial Wombs, Who Needs Women?
https://www.cbc-network.org/2021/03/with-artificial-wombs-who-needs-women/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=The+Netherlands+Artificial+Womb+pattens&;t=h_&ia=web
Artificial Wombs - Home | Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/artificialwombs/
Original video sources:
TLW TV. News, Reaction and Analysis
56 subscribers
https://youtu.be/1XMXz08DAMQ
LettyQ 603 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JOk45JZk9Fq7/
2-mirror 369 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/01Mg8YxXQdDg/
Melissa Lev
1367 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TVsBPcidZ6Mg/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/melissalev/
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2019/oct/08/artificial-womb-dutch-researchers-given-29m-to-develop-prototype
2019 World’s first artificial womb for humans
https://www.techexplorist.com/worlds-first-artificial-womb-humans/27131/
2021 With Artificial Wombs, Who Needs Women?
https://www.cbc-network.org/2021/03/with-artificial-wombs-who-needs-women/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=The+Netherlands+Artificial+Womb+pattens&;t=h_&ia=web
Artificial Wombs - Home | Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/artificialwombs/
Original video sources:
TLW TV. News, Reaction and Analysis
56 subscribers
https://youtu.be/1XMXz08DAMQ
LettyQ 603 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JOk45JZk9Fq7/
2-mirror 369 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/01Mg8YxXQdDg/
Melissa Lev
1367 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TVsBPcidZ6Mg/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/melissalev/
Keywords
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