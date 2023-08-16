Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Federal Scientist Blows the Whistle: Covid Vaccine Purposely Contaminated with SV40 Cancer Virus, MUST WATCH!
channel image
The Missing Link
401 Subscribers
78 views
Published 18 hours ago

Federal Scientist Blows the Whistle: Covid Vaccine Purposely Contaminated with SV40 Cancer Virus, MUST WATCH!

The Alex Jones Show

Dr. Judy Mikovits of https://therealdrjudy.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to expose Alpha-gal and other toxic ingredients used in vaccines to poison the population.


Keywords
dr judy mikovitscovid vaccinesv40 cancer virus

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket