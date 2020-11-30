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Rueda de Prensa, Médicos por la Verdad. (Parte 1)
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1578 views • November 30, 2020
Vídeo resumen primera parte, realizado el 25 de Julio de 2020 en la rueda de Prensa de Médicos por La Verdad.
Con los siguientes ponentes:
Dra. Natalia Prego Cancelo
Dr. Rafael Gazo Lahoz
Dra. María José Martínez Albarracín,
Dr. Angel Ruiz-Valdepeñas Herreros
Dr. Heiko Schöning
¡Recuerda Suscribirte!
Con los siguientes ponentes:
Dra. Natalia Prego Cancelo
Dr. Rafael Gazo Lahoz
Dra. María José Martínez Albarracín,
Dr. Angel Ruiz-Valdepeñas Herreros
Dr. Heiko Schöning
¡Recuerda Suscribirte!
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