⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armored fighting vehicles, and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated near Sinkovka, Timkovka, and Kislovka (Kharkov region).

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, 4 company tactical groups from 25th Airborne, 80th and 95th Airborne Assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as well asw from 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade have been neutralized near Novolyubovka, Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Terny (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as near Serebryanskoye forestry.

◻️ Over 170 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored personnel carriers, and 4 pickups have been eliminated.

💥 In Donetsk direction, over 80 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 4 armored fighting vehicles, and 5 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 In South Donetsk direction, units from 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the AFU, as well as foreign mercenaries have been neutralized near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️ Over 70 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, 5 armored fighting vehicles, and 2 pickups have been eliminated.

◻️ In addition, 1 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance group, that operated towards Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic), has been eliminated.

💥 Missile Troops and Artillery of the group of forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 5 AFU command posts near Dvurechnaya (Kharkov region), Yampolovka, Kirovo, Artyomovo, Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 72 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware at 97 areas.

◻️ 1 armament and military hardware depot has been destroyed near Gulyaypole (Zaporozhye region).

💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, 2 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery systems, and one German-manufactured FH-70 howitzer, that were used for shelling residential areas of Donetsk, have been destroyed at their firing positions near Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️ 3 Ukrainian fighting vehicles for Grad multiple-launch rocket systems have been destroyed near Seversk.

◻️ 3 Ukrainian Msta-B howitzers have been destroyed near Petropavlovka (Kharkov region), Berestovoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chernobayevka (Kherson region).

◻️ Ukrainian D-20 and D-30 howitzers have been destroyed near Georgiyevka and Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry