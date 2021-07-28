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TruthFlix2: Man speaks out in Congress. [28.07.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
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80 views • July 29, 2021
- ScottTheDot - 16 hours ago: I want to believe this is true, but it is most likely all part of the puppet show
- CAPTAIN SONNY - 15 hours ago: Puppets and pawns, the bunch of em everywhere, boring!
- Me: Probally another Psyop...
- vucer - 16 hours ago: Yeaa i don't think that's a woman in the green dress

'Follow The Fucking Money' - #Pedophilia #ChildTraffiking #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #Frazzledrip #SpiritCooking #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...

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Frazzledrip - Showing 20 of 121 matches.
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681 views Jul 28, 2021
TruthFlix2
2.44K subscribers
https://youtu.be/dKdBa2jkswU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY53lKjwMhpYaT2rB4mNi5w
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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