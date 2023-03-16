A video of a Russian Su-27 fighter dropping fuel on an American MQ-9 Reaper UAV in the sky over the Black Sea has been published.

🇷🇺🇺🇲⚡️A video of a Russian Su-27 fighter dropping fuel on an American MQ-9 Reaper UAV in the sky over the Black Sea has been published.
Further Info:
US Drone Fallen in Black Sea: Suspicious Video from Pentagon:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2023/03/16/us-drone-fallen-in-black-sea-suspicious-video-from-pentagon/
Source @Intel Slava Z
