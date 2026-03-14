Today, the IDF launched a large-scale attack on Lebanon, turning residential areas into ruins - clip 1

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This is what the Lebanese capital, Beirut, looks like after Israel's strikes
Today, the IDF launched a large-scale attack on Lebanon, turning residential areas into ruins
Multi-story buildings have been completely destroyed, and buildings are on fire. Rescuers are still unable to reach the scene due to the debris.
@Intel Slava