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19/01/22 international common law court
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53 views • January 23, 2022
Big Pharma CEO’s hunted by Sheriffs as protestors use Warrants to shut down ‘vaccinations’ worldwide: A Breaking News Update from the International Common Law Court of Justice with additional Warrants to refuse the shot and stop those imposing them – and links to today and recent broadcasts
http://murderbydecree.com/2022/01/19/jan-19-2022-big-pharma-ceos-hunted-by-sheriffs-as-protestors-use-warrants-to-shut-down-vaccinations-worldwide/#page-content
http://murderbydecree.com/2022/01/19/jan-19-2022-big-pharma-ceos-hunted-by-sheriffs-as-protestors-use-warrants-to-shut-down-vaccinations-worldwide/#page-content
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