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FULL SHOW: Terror Alert! Abortion Activists Planning Attacks On Catholic Churches Over The Weekend
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233 views • May 07, 2022
The radical left wing is at again with the continued attack on America after the SCOTUS leak. Now, they are doxxing Supreme Court justices and attacking catholic churches. No comment from the Biden Administration, the FBI or DHS. These attacks are expected to continue this weekend. The new Press Secretary for Biden has a problem. The Biden administration is continuing to expand the Federal Government with new wings and bureaucracies all aimed at the American people. The food shortage is getting real, as baby formula is almost out of stock everywhere in U.S.. A story about Tesla comes out which may just be the latest attack on Elon Musk. Owen Shroyer also takes phone calls.
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