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BO JO Broke Own Christmas Lockdown Rules, Irish Politician's Inspiring Speech World News: 12/12/21
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40 views • December 12, 2021
On today's episode of TOP NEWS Stories From Around the World: Things are getting messier then Figgy Pudding splattered on the floor for UK Primer Minister Boris Johnson and his Christmas lockdown rule breaking cohorts. Allegra Stratton, one of the advisers who was seen in a video joking about a Christmas party, announced her resignation later that day. The footage, obtained by ITV News, is reported to be of a rehearsal for a TV media briefing from 22 December last year - four days after the alleged Christmas party took place. Senior Number 10 aides are heard jokingly referring to a "business meeting" and a "cheese and wine" event. Lies, lies and more lies... groveling apologizes after being caught flaunting their own rules, the British people have had enough and over 1 million have now signed up for a Christmas Rave outside of the PM's Number 10.

Then, an Irish Independent Politician, Catherine Connolly, takes her colleagues and world leader's to task in an epic and moving speech. Calling the government's response "moronic."

Also, Austrians are rising up against totalitarian mandates while Israel is proposing a mechanism to track every citizen; "nothing to see" there it seems.

South Africa has good news on the "Transformers" variant Omicron.

And in Australia, Avi Yamini gives us an update on the pregnant mum arrested for posting on Facebook about joining a protest. Hint* she's had her fugitive baby.

Finally, bad news for journalists around the world as a UK high court grant's the United State's request to extradite Julian Assange. His case will be appealed but this means he is likely to stay locked up for years to come. Please pray for Assange.

You won't want to miss today's super pack episode!

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julian assangeworld newsboris johnsonavi yaminiaustria protestno 10catherine connolly
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