AmeriCommieNazi (NWO Protest Music Video)

LYRICS:

You send your children off to public schools

Where they can't even learn the golden rule

AmeriCommieNazi - AmeriCommieNazi



You raise baby killing corporate whores

Then fly em off to die in foreign wars

AmeriCommieNazi - AmeriCommieNazi



Just a cog in a big machine

Barely cognizant of anything

You sit addicted to your TV shows

Farting off 'til the whole world blows



Belly gettin fat

Wallet (assets) gettin' thin

The Federal Reserve gonna do you in

Wretched poor and blind

Consuming all the time

You don't have a clue and you won't take mine



You pay your taxes to the foreign banks

They loan it back at high interest rates

You dive deep into the devil's debt

But you don't even see a pattern yet



Social Security is your disease

You scratch the bite but you don't kill the fleas

You gave your kids the number of the beast

'cause You love money more than you love peace



(AmeriCommieNazi - AmericanObnoxie)



Fake election rigged

Debt is too big

Ya miss apocalypse

Busy lookin' acha d____k

Even more a slave

Because you think you're free

Fool yourself but you don't fool me



Your church is run by the IRS

The KGB* is lookin' up your dress

They're gonna come and seize your house and land

Maybe then you're gonna understand

In 1933 they stole your gold

White ___ga nation- you' been bought and sold

You use the Constituion as a mopping rag

Drug addict fascist drag

AmeriCommieNazi - AmeriCommieNazi



Hitler's laughing in his grave

You' a paper plastic slave

Nuke the earth for gold and oil

You kill the kids & split the spoil

Cheer in your seat for the losing team

You sold your soul for "security"



AmeriCommieNazi - AmeriCommieNazi

AmeriCommieNazi - AmeriCommieNazi

Seig heil!



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* KGB means "Kommittee for Homeland Security" (Look it up! I'm not joking!)