Dr.SHIVA LIVE: The Science of Misleading You Back to Slavery. Are YOU Ready to Get WISE?
Streamed live 3/12/2023
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: The Science of Misleading You Back to Slavery. Are YOU Ready to Get WISE? In this discourse, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, US Candidate for Senate, and Exploratory Candidate for U.S. President reveals the SCIENCE of HOW those who own the systems of Power Profit Control MISLEAD YOU back to slavery. This talk will educate you on Dr. SHIVA's foundational discovery, in SIMPLE, EASY-TO-UNDERSTAND terms, with historical examples to arm you to WIN Truth Freedom Health®. Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com and Shiva4Senate.com. Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA's most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter - to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-" - by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS - to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar. You are also invited to attend an Online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA THURSDAYS at 11 AM and 8 PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION. Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA e:[email protected] w:vashiva.com w:TruthFreedomHealth.com Twitter: @va_shiva Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy... YouTube: / @drvashiva Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu... Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva
Keywords
healthfreedomdeceptioneducationvaccinetruthslaverymovementfascisminformationrfk jrfaucizelenkodr shiva livescience of misleading
