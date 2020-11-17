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PS5/Xbox Scalpers, What Alt-Tech MISSES, I Was WRONG About Recounts: Breaking On The Daily #21
KelKidman
KelKidman
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55 views • November 17, 2020
Stories of The Day: https://archive.is/Z2Bv9
https://archive.is/cyxEt
https://archive.is/dBcFa
https://archive.is/rswSx
https://archive.is/7yXkh
https://archive.is/RM1xn
https://archive.is/75axl
https://twitter.com/YossiGestetner/status/1327822482640867328

Timestamps:
0:00 Next Gen Console Scalpers
5:14 Alt-Tech is Growing, But What Do They Miss
9:53 SCOTUS Takes Case on CA Labor Laws
12:34 Gov. Cuomo Threatens Trump Suit
14:13 Biden Walks Back Lockdown Position
16:03 Pelosi Calls for MORE Big-Tech Censorship
19:53 Why I Was WRONG About Recounts
24:17 Outro



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#PS5 #Xbox #AltTech #Elections #Recount


For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
Keywords
trumpnewspoliticselectionrantconservativebig techarizonabrighteonpelosielection 2020bidenmediabitchutecommentarylibertarianxboxseriesrumblerecountalt techps5parlerxbox series xbreaking on the daily
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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