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PS5/Xbox Scalpers, What Alt-Tech MISSES, I Was WRONG About Recounts: Breaking On The Daily #21
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55 views • November 17, 2020
Stories of The Day: https://archive.is/Z2Bv9
https://archive.is/cyxEt
https://archive.is/dBcFa
https://archive.is/rswSx
https://archive.is/7yXkh
https://archive.is/RM1xn
https://archive.is/75axl
https://twitter.com/YossiGestetner/status/1327822482640867328
Timestamps:
0:00 Next Gen Console Scalpers
5:14 Alt-Tech is Growing, But What Do They Miss
9:53 SCOTUS Takes Case on CA Labor Laws
12:34 Gov. Cuomo Threatens Trump Suit
14:13 Biden Walks Back Lockdown Position
16:03 Pelosi Calls for MORE Big-Tech Censorship
19:53 Why I Was WRONG About Recounts
24:17 Outro
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kelkidman/
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#PS5 #Xbox #AltTech #Elections #Recount
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
https://archive.is/cyxEt
https://archive.is/dBcFa
https://archive.is/rswSx
https://archive.is/7yXkh
https://archive.is/RM1xn
https://archive.is/75axl
https://twitter.com/YossiGestetner/status/1327822482640867328
Timestamps:
0:00 Next Gen Console Scalpers
5:14 Alt-Tech is Growing, But What Do They Miss
9:53 SCOTUS Takes Case on CA Labor Laws
12:34 Gov. Cuomo Threatens Trump Suit
14:13 Biden Walks Back Lockdown Position
16:03 Pelosi Calls for MORE Big-Tech Censorship
19:53 Why I Was WRONG About Recounts
24:17 Outro
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kelkidman/
Follow me on Twitter for occasional trashy tweets: https://twitter.com/KelKidman
Follow me on Parler to watch me never use it: https://parler.com/profile/Kelkidman/
Also Have a Lbry account if you like that kind of thing: https://lbry.tv/@kelkidman:2
Watch My Streams on DLive: https://dlive.tv/KelKidman
I also have Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kelkidman
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-317675
Minds: https://www.minds.com/kelkidman/
Gab: https://gab.com/kelkidman
#PS5 #Xbox #AltTech #Elections #Recount
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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