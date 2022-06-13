We must continue to speak out to disturb the mass psychosis

The full 67-minute interview of Prof. Mattias Desmet done on May 30, 2022 by James Corbett is posted here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UttR5HDRtjOT/

Mattias Desmet is a Professor of Clinical Psychology at Ghent University in Belgium. His theory of mass formation during the coronavirus crisis has become widely known and widely misunderstood since gaining mainstream attention. His new book, The Psychology of Totalitarianism, lays out what mass formation is, how it develops, how it leads to totalitarianism, and what we must do to change the conditions that makes these mass formation events possible.

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/desmet-massformation/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News





