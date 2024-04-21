The Day After The Eclipse Here In Sweden

These were the skies above my area of Sweden the day after the eclipse. You can clearly see the tendrils and streaming "clouds" heading right towards the sun. And though it doesn't show in the short video, they were moving. Right towards the sun. They blocked out the sun and I hope you can see the hideous tendrils looking as if they emanate from the sun. I have no explanation for how this "works" beyond saying that of course, it's geoengineering and morally wrong. And if we don't stop this happening, we will die. Because life on earth needs sunlight.

